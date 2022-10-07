Project Manager at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Permanent Poisiton . Our Client, an Established ICT Company requires a Project Manager who will be responsible for implementation and Execution of Projects ensuring company strategy and goals are adhered to

Ensure projects are delivered on time

Manage resource availability

Develop project plans

Measure project performance

Manage relationships with stakeholders

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors Degree

Project Management Certification

Knowledge of Scrum or Scrum Certification

3 Years experience in a similar role managing Projects in an Agile Environment

Be Computer Literate on MS office and Project management tools

