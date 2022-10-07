Project Manager at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Permanent Poisiton . Our Client, an Established ICT Company requires a Project Manager who will be responsible for implementation and Execution of Projects ensuring company strategy and goals are adhered to
Ensure projects are delivered on time
Manage resource availability
Develop project plans
Measure project performance
Manage relationships with stakeholders
Minimum Requirements
Bachelors Degree
Project Management Certification
Knowledge of Scrum or Scrum Certification
3 Years experience in a similar role managing Projects in an Agile Environment
Be Computer Literate on MS office and Project management tools