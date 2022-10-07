Rectron honours top partners

Rectron awarded its top-performing partners yesterday (7 October).

The awards ceremony concluded the Rectron Innovation Day held in Johannesburg, where reseller partners learnt about how Rectron has restructured itself to meeting changing market demands, and met its stable of vendors.

The winning partners are:

* Mobile Business Partner of the Year – Smart Managed Services

* Business Imaging Partner of the Year – Fahms Computers

* Consumer Electronics Partner of Year – Shaw Group

* System Builder of the Year – Compuden

* Enterprise Infrastructure Partner of the Year – ReLoadIT

* Point of Sales Customer of the Year – Vexall