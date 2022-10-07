Security Specialist

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Security Specialist to analyse, design, implement and support IT Data Centre Infrastructure regarding to IT security aspects and security solutions in support of the organization.

Purpose Statement:



To analyse, design, implement and support IT Data Centre Infrastructure regarding to IT security aspects and security solutions in support of the organization.

Key Performance Areas:

Analysis, design and implementation of IT Security Solutions and supporting infrastructure (physical / virtual infrastructure, operating systems and supporting software) in alignment with organizational goals and constraints.

Escalation support of IT Security solutions and supporting infrastructure.

Define monitoring and administration of IT Security solutions and supporting infrastructure.

Qualification:

Min:

Grade 12

Ideal:

A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT.

ITIL Foundation certification.

Microsoft Operating System Certification with Active. Directory Design.

Industry security certification.

Virtualization certification.

Job Knowledge:

Min:

Expert knowledge of:

Windows Server design and administration.

Designing, implementing and administering Active Directory, Group Policy and related technologies.

Security administration in a Windows Environment.

Implementing Security Technologies in the enterprise.

A sound understanding of:

Security Principles, IT Security procedures and Best Practices.

PKI, RADIUS, LDAP.

IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle).

Business compliance requirements.

Business continuity planning.

IT Operations.

Virtualization Architecture.

X86 Hardware architecture.

Ideal:

Expert knowledge of:

SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and/or ECA (Event Correlation and Analysis) Systems.

Secure network architecture, identity and access management principles, and application security principles.

Advanced Networking.

A sound understanding of:

Project Management principles and processes.

Application design principles.

Ethical hacking and penetration testing.

Anti-Virus technologies, Linux, IPS.

Windows Internals.

Messaging and Collaboration technologies and architecture.

Programming.

Windows Internals.

Data Centre infrastructure architecture.

Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity. analysis.

