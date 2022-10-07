Security Specialist

Oct 7, 2022

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Security Specialist to analyse, design, implement and support IT Data Centre Infrastructure regarding to IT security aspects and security solutions in support of the organization.
Purpose Statement:

  • To analyse, design, implement and support IT Data Centre Infrastructure regarding to IT security aspects and security solutions in support of the organization.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Analysis, design and implementation of IT Security Solutions and supporting infrastructure (physical / virtual infrastructure, operating systems and supporting software) in alignment with organizational goals and constraints.
  • Escalation support of IT Security solutions and supporting infrastructure.
  • Define monitoring and administration of IT Security solutions and supporting infrastructure.

Qualification:
Min:

  • Grade 12

Ideal:

  • A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT.
  • ITIL Foundation certification.
  • Microsoft Operating System Certification with Active. Directory Design.
  • Industry security certification.
  • Virtualization certification.

Job Knowledge:
Min:
Expert knowledge of:

  • Windows Server design and administration.
  • Designing, implementing and administering Active Directory, Group Policy and related technologies.
  • Security administration in a Windows Environment.
  • Implementing Security Technologies in the enterprise.

A sound understanding of:

  • Security Principles, IT Security procedures and Best Practices.
  • PKI, RADIUS, LDAP.
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle).
  • Business compliance requirements.
  • Business continuity planning.
  • IT Operations.
  • Virtualization Architecture.
  • X86 Hardware architecture.

Ideal:
Expert knowledge of:

  • SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and/or ECA (Event Correlation and Analysis) Systems.
  • Secure network architecture, identity and access management principles, and application security principles.
  • Advanced Networking.

A sound understanding of:

  • Project Management principles and processes.
  • Application design principles.
  • Ethical hacking and penetration testing.
  • Anti-Virus technologies, Linux, IPS.
  • Windows Internals.
  • Messaging and Collaboration technologies and architecture.
  • Programming.
  • Windows Internals.
  • Data Centre infrastructure architecture.
  • Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity. analysis.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Infrastructure
  • Security
  • Banking
  • ECA

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.