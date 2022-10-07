One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Security Specialist to analyse, design, implement and support IT Data Centre Infrastructure regarding to IT security aspects and security solutions in support of the organization.
Purpose Statement:
- To analyse, design, implement and support IT Data Centre Infrastructure regarding to IT security aspects and security solutions in support of the organization.
Key Performance Areas:
- Analysis, design and implementation of IT Security Solutions and supporting infrastructure (physical / virtual infrastructure, operating systems and supporting software) in alignment with organizational goals and constraints.
- Escalation support of IT Security solutions and supporting infrastructure.
- Define monitoring and administration of IT Security solutions and supporting infrastructure.
Qualification:
Min:
- Grade 12
Ideal:
- A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT.
- ITIL Foundation certification.
- Microsoft Operating System Certification with Active. Directory Design.
- Industry security certification.
- Virtualization certification.
Job Knowledge:
Min:
Expert knowledge of:
- Windows Server design and administration.
- Designing, implementing and administering Active Directory, Group Policy and related technologies.
- Security administration in a Windows Environment.
- Implementing Security Technologies in the enterprise.
A sound understanding of:
- Security Principles, IT Security procedures and Best Practices.
- PKI, RADIUS, LDAP.
- IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle).
- Business compliance requirements.
- Business continuity planning.
- IT Operations.
- Virtualization Architecture.
- X86 Hardware architecture.
Ideal:
Expert knowledge of:
- SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and/or ECA (Event Correlation and Analysis) Systems.
- Secure network architecture, identity and access management principles, and application security principles.
- Advanced Networking.
A sound understanding of:
- Project Management principles and processes.
- Application design principles.
- Ethical hacking and penetration testing.
- Anti-Virus technologies, Linux, IPS.
- Windows Internals.
- Messaging and Collaboration technologies and architecture.
- Programming.
- Data Centre infrastructure architecture.
- Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity. analysis.
