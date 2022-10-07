Senior C# Developer – Johannesburg – R600k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of one of the fastest-growing Johannesburg-based Fintech businesses.

They are looking to onboard a Senior C# Developer who needs to have the ability to analyse business requirements, navigate through existing software and manage complex architectural platforms.

You will be working alongside the best developers and working on innovative projects. You would need to have 7 solid years of development experience and 4 years must be in C#/.Net experience. You will need to have solid design principles experience with at least 5 years + of experience in programming and system design.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Senior C# Developer

C# expert

.Net Core

Web API

HTML

JavaScript

Microsoft Visual Studio

SQL

Agile Software Development Methodologies

React / Angular

Azure Cloud

Reference Number for this position is FM53108 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost-to-company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

