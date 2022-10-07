Senior C# Developer with Blazor and Angular – Remote – R1.2m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a top developer looking to be in a tech-savvy environment?
Look no further and apply!
This software Development Company is looking to onboard a Senior .Net Developer who can wear many hats working alongside great Developers. You will be given the freedom to develop your projects with the latest technology. This is a fully remote role, and you would need to be able to run a project on your own. You would need to have BSc Degree or any IT-related qualification and have a minimum of 8 years of experience in C# development.
Requirements:
- C#
- .Net Core
- ASP.NET Core MVC
- Web API
- Razor/Razor Pages
- MS SQL Server 2016+
- Exposure to NoSQL technologies
- JavaScript, TypeScript, jQuery, Vue, HTML5, CSS3 and other front-end technologies
- Experience with Source Control (TFS, GIT or SVN)
- Strong understanding on design patterns and principles
- Experience with Angular 10+
- Designing and building REST API’s
- Exposure to Native android and/or IOS development
- Microsoft Azure or related cloud technologies
- Familiarity with SCRUM and other agile methodologies
- Exposure to OAuth2/OIDC
Reference Number for this position is FM54349 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost-to-company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- ASP.NET CORE MVC
- Web API
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree