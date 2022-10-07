Senior C# Developer with Blazor and Angular – Remote – R1.2m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a top developer looking to be in a tech-savvy environment?

Look no further and apply!

This software Development Company is looking to onboard a Senior .Net Developer who can wear many hats working alongside great Developers. You will be given the freedom to develop your projects with the latest technology. This is a fully remote role, and you would need to be able to run a project on your own. You would need to have BSc Degree or any IT-related qualification and have a minimum of 8 years of experience in C# development.

Requirements:

C#

.Net Core

ASP.NET Core MVC

Web API

Razor/Razor Pages

MS SQL Server 2016+

Exposure to NoSQL technologies

JavaScript, TypeScript, jQuery, Vue, HTML5, CSS3 and other front-end technologies

Experience with Source Control (TFS, GIT or SVN)

Strong understanding on design patterns and principles

Experience with Angular 10+

Designing and building REST API’s

Exposure to Native android and/or IOS development

Microsoft Azure or related cloud technologies

Familiarity with SCRUM and other agile methodologies

Exposure to OAuth2/OIDC

Reference Number for this position is FM54349 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost-to-company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

