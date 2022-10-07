Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Angular 10+ – Hybrid – R1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of this dynamic Johannesburg-based company that specialises in connecting passionate people and companies to worthy causes.

If you are a person that is passionate about creating change, APPLY NOW!

Ideally, you would need to hold a BSc in Computer science and have at least 7 years of experience in C#. You have to be able to work individually and as well as within a group. You will be in a team of a few developers and expanding in the world of tech. You ideally need to have experience in the below-listed technologies to be shortlisted for the role

Requirements:

Senior C# Developer

C#

.Net Framework

PostgreSQL

React

Ionic

TypeScript

Visual Studio

VS Code

GitHub

Reference Number for this position is FM55174 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a cost-to-company salary of R1m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

