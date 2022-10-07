Senior Java Developer

Looking for a Senior Java Developer where you can hit the ground running ? Want to join a top Medical Aid / Insurance Company and make a difference? Your opportunity is here for both permanent and fixed term contracts

My client is looking for a Java Developer, based in Cape Town for Perm or fixed term contract roles. Your 6 years + experience in Prod. environments is key !



In this role you will be needed to develop and maintain system software applications based on business system requirements and queries in order to improve and enhance system functionality for the business.

Qualification:

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science

Java Certification

Experience:

5-8 years working experience in programming, understanding of database and design and systems analysis

Experience with Object-orientated Design and Software Engineering principles (SOLID)

Experience with Database Design and PL/SQL

Agile Software Methodology and Sprint Development

Developing on Microservices and SOA architectures

Web Service development

Java (JDK8/11)

Spring Boot and Spring Framework

Oracle Database

Developing on Windows and Linux OS

Git, BitBucket, Jenkins, Nexus Sonartype

Docker, Kubernetes

Responsibilities:

Design, solution, code, debug, analyse and correct programs to ensure business requirements are met

New development, maintenance, and support

Compile test cases according to System Development Lifecycle methodology and conduct thorough inhouse testing per operational procedure

Implement practical solutions that use the specialist and departmental systems and processes

Provide specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialiZation

Identify problems and develop and propose solutions to present to appropriate leader or stakeholders

Ensure CPD (continual professional development) or similar accreditation requirements are met annually to ensure maintained specialist accreditation

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS ROLE IS A HYBRID ROLE IN CAPE TOWN

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring

Hibernate

GIT

Healthcare

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and bonus

