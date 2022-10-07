Looking for a Senior Java Developer where you can hit the ground running ? Want to join a top Medical Aid / Insurance Company and make a difference? Your opportunity is here for both permanent and fixed term contracts
My client is looking for a Java Developer, based in Cape Town for Perm or fixed term contract roles. Your 6 years + experience in Prod. environments is key !
In this role you will be needed to develop and maintain system software applications based on business system requirements and queries in order to improve and enhance system functionality for the business.
Qualification:
Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science
Java Certification
Experience:
- 5-8 years working experience in programming, understanding of database and design and systems analysis
- Experience with Object-orientated Design and Software Engineering principles (SOLID)
- Experience with Database Design and PL/SQL
- Agile Software Methodology and Sprint Development
- Developing on Microservices and SOA architectures
- Web Service development
- Java (JDK8/11)
- Spring Boot and Spring Framework
- Oracle Database
- Developing on Windows and Linux OS
- Git, BitBucket, Jenkins, Nexus Sonartype
- Docker, Kubernetes
Responsibilities:
- Design, solution, code, debug, analyse and correct programs to ensure business requirements are met
- New development, maintenance, and support
- Compile test cases according to System Development Lifecycle methodology and conduct thorough inhouse testing per operational procedure
- Implement practical solutions that use the specialist and departmental systems and processes
- Provide specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialiZation
- Identify problems and develop and propose solutions to present to appropriate leader or stakeholders
- Ensure CPD (continual professional development) or similar accreditation requirements are met annually to ensure maintained specialist accreditation
PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS ROLE IS A HYBRID ROLE IN CAPE TOWN
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring
- Hibernate
- GIT
- Healthcare
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- pension and bonus