Senior Java Developer

Oct 7, 2022

Are you based in Cape Town? Are you looking to work a Hybrid model?

Are you a Senior Java Developer looking for a new challenge and environment? Then this is for you!!!

Would you like to work for a JSE-listed investment company who provides services and products to the healthcare sector? This is my client!!
My client is looking for a Java Developer, based in Cape Town for Perm or fixed term contract roles. Your 6 years + experience in Prod. environments is key !
Requirements

  • 3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science. Java Certification desirable
  • Java (JDK8/11)
  • Spring Boot and Spring Framework
  • JavaScript, CSS, HTML
  • Oracle Database (Interpreting/writing SQL and Stored Procedures)
  • Developing on Windows and Linux OS
  • Subversion, Git, BitBucket, Jenkins, Nexus Sonartype
  • Docker, Kubernetes
  • Object-orientated Design and Software Engineering principles
  • Database Design and PL/SQL
  • Agile and Sprint
  • Microservice and SOA architectures

If you match what I am looking for, please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring
  • Hibernate
  • GIT
  • Healthcare

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • pension and bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.