Senior Java Developers – Pretoria based – R1m Per Annum CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The following experience is required:
- A relevant IT degree or diploma
- 2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment
- Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.
- Exposure to Docker
- Experience with Micro-services
- Spring-Boot experience
- Experience with test automation
Skills:
- HTML / JavaScript
- J2EE
- JSP / Servlets / JSF and GWT
- JPA and Hibernate
- Spring
- JMS and Messaging technologies
- XML and Related Technologies
- BPEL
- Web services
- WebSphere Application server & WebSphere Process Server
- WebSphere Integration Developer (IID)
- Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
- Working knowledge of development design patterns
- Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills, and knowledge
- Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
- MEAN stack (mongo, ExpressJs, angular, NodeJS)
- Gradle
- GIT
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
Reference Number for this position is GZ54588 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost-to-company salary of R1 Million per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
