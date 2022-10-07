Senior Mongo DB Developer – G1901 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- Senior Mongo DB Developer
- Solid analytical and problem-solving skills
- At least 3-5+ years of experience in executing data solutions using MongoDB
- Configuring schema and MongoDB data modelling
- Experience with database security management
- Experience with MongoDB Atlas
- Thorough understanding of MongoDB architecture
- Java, Python, or TypeScript
- Infrastructure as Code
- Git and CI/CD
- Behaviour/test driven development
- Security, scalability, fault-tolerance, monitoring and operations
- Web services / REST API
- Single-page application front ends
- Experience working in a SCRUM and DEVOPS environment
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- AWS solution architecture experience
- AWS in general, and in particular Amazon Lambda, ECS, S3, SNS, SQS, DynamoDB, CloudWatch
- AWS CDK
- Amazon Glue, Athena
- Angular
- Jenkins
- Docker
- AGILE and/or SCRUM
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- AWS
- JAVA