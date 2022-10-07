Senior Mongo DB Developer – G1901 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 7, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Senior Mongo DB Developer

  • Solid analytical and problem-solving skills
  • At least 3-5+ years of experience in executing data solutions using MongoDB
  • Configuring schema and MongoDB data modelling
  • Experience with database security management
  • Experience with MongoDB Atlas
  • Thorough understanding of MongoDB architecture
  • Java, Python, or TypeScript
  • Infrastructure as Code
  • Git and CI/CD
  • Behaviour/test driven development
  • Security, scalability, fault-tolerance, monitoring and operations
  • Web services / REST API
  • Single-page application front ends
  • Experience working in a SCRUM and DEVOPS environment

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • AWS solution architecture experience
  • AWS in general, and in particular Amazon Lambda, ECS, S3, SNS, SQS, DynamoDB, CloudWatch
  • AWS CDK
  • Amazon Glue, Athena
  • Angular
  • Jenkins
  • Docker
  • AGILE and/or SCRUM

  • Angular
  • AWS
  • JAVA

