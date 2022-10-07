Senior Systems Administrator LW2022_68 at Mediro ICT

Oct 7, 2022

A company based in Rosebank is looking for a Senior Systems Administrator to join their team in a contracting role of 12 months. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Contractor requirements:

  • Own laptop & internet access at home
  • Reliable transport for travelling between sites
  • Candidate coming from the mining industry will be highly advantageous

Purpose of the role:

  • Analysis, design, and planning activities of all OT technical systems in the back-office environment, with a strong focus on Microsoft operating systems and server hardware.
  • Duties include initial strategical definition and clarification through research, diagnostics testing, and/or instructions from senior staff.
  • Responsible for all OT infrastructure back-office and system-related roadmaps, strategic objectives, and implementations to ensure the delivery of quality industrial information management services.

Duties:

  • Translate high-level business requirements into functional specifications and solution designs for the IT/OT organization and manage changes to such specifications
  • Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff
  • Stay abreast of advances in technology, primarily Operational Technology
  • Management and support of the various project planning environments.
  • Provide the necessary documentation.
  • Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.
  • Contributing to technical strategy, policy, and procedures.
  • Budgetary control and forecast in the environment of responsibility.
  • Management and liaison of supplier/contractual relationships.
  • Monitoring and responding to issues.
  • Delivering project plans.
  • Analysis of current and future processes/systems.
  • Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
  • Maintain professionalism, good attitude, and appropriate behavior with personnel, clients, and vendors.
  • Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

  • Completed Grade 12
  • Prince2 Certified – mandatory
  • MCSE/MCSA/MCITP essential
  • Dell/HP certification – essential
  • Security certification – essential
  • Cisco qualifications (CCNA, CCNP routing, and switching) advantageous
  • Completed IT Diploma/Degree – advantageous

Role-specific knowledge:

  • 7 years minimum relevant IT/OT technical experience
  • Strong Project Management exposure.

