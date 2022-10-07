Senior Systems Administrator LW2022_68 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Rosebank is looking for a Senior Systems Administrator to join their team in a contracting role of 12 months. CV to [Email Address Removed]
Contractor requirements:
- Own laptop & internet access at home
- Reliable transport for travelling between sites
- Candidate coming from the mining industry will be highly advantageous
Purpose of the role:
- Analysis, design, and planning activities of all OT technical systems in the back-office environment, with a strong focus on Microsoft operating systems and server hardware.
- Duties include initial strategical definition and clarification through research, diagnostics testing, and/or instructions from senior staff.
- Responsible for all OT infrastructure back-office and system-related roadmaps, strategic objectives, and implementations to ensure the delivery of quality industrial information management services.
Duties:
- Translate high-level business requirements into functional specifications and solution designs for the IT/OT organization and manage changes to such specifications
- Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff
- Stay abreast of advances in technology, primarily Operational Technology
- Management and support of the various project planning environments.
- Provide the necessary documentation.
- Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.
- Contributing to technical strategy, policy, and procedures.
- Budgetary control and forecast in the environment of responsibility.
- Management and liaison of supplier/contractual relationships.
- Monitoring and responding to issues.
- Delivering project plans.
- Analysis of current and future processes/systems.
- Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
- Maintain professionalism, good attitude, and appropriate behavior with personnel, clients, and vendors.
- Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.
Minimum Requirements
Formal qualifications:
- Completed Grade 12
- Prince2 Certified – mandatory
- MCSE/MCSA/MCITP essential
- Dell/HP certification – essential
- Security certification – essential
- Cisco qualifications (CCNA, CCNP routing, and switching) advantageous
- Completed IT Diploma/Degree – advantageous
Role-specific knowledge:
- 7 years minimum relevant IT/OT technical experience
- Strong Project Management exposure.