Senior Tester

Description:

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you’ll be responsible for identifying and xing vulnerabilities in our products. You’ll perform research to identify potential weaknesses, develop test cases and tools that can help us nd the most important issues. You will also be responsible for performing manual testing of web applications using various automated tools as well as manual testing of mobile apps on various platforms.

Performs penetration testing and attack simulations on business critical infrastructure including internal servers, networks and applications to identify and resolve security aws. Probes for security weaknesses in applications, networks and systems. Experiments with various methods attackers could use to exploit information security vulnerabilities. Completes threat assessment reports that outline penetration test ndings and presents ndings to management. May conduct physical security assessments of servers, systems and network devices. Collaborates with cybersecurity team to maintain the company’s information security policies and procedures.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Perform penetration tests against internal and external facing systems.

Provide input to improve the quality and effectiveness of tests in a highly scaled and global environment.

Articulate complex technical risks through creation of reports and delivering presentations to key stakeholders.

Work with Security DevOps teams to test the orchestration and automation processes and platforms, feed results into a testing program.

Support the assessment risk and the development and/or recommends appropriate mitigation countermeasures based on empirical testing.

Provide comprehensive technical expertise with web, application and database vulnerability testing

Support the development of the security automation framework and the implementation roadmap.

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Ability to work unsupervised in a remote capacity and deliver results

Demonstrate a strong ability to engage with various stakeholders, have a team based approach and work towards share goals and outcomes.

Ability to think outside the box and a passion to improve your skills and drive innovation

Ability to compromise systems and demonstrate ways to laterally move post compromise

Academic Quali cations and Certi cations:

Information Technology degree

Security related certi cations such as OSCP, OSCE or CREST are desirable

Required Experience:

Extensive penetration testing experience in a similar role.

Experience with both commercial and open source security tools and scripting languages

Exposure to security testing scenarios e.g. Capture the Flag / Red Team / Blue Team is desirable

Experience with various testing platforms e.g. Hack the Box / Vulnhub / PentesterLab is desirable

Desired Skills:

OSCP

Testing Automation

Manual Testing

OSCE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position