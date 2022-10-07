Software Developer / Kubernetes DevOps Technical – G0070

Oct 7, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Software Developer / Kubernetes DevOps Technical

  • Create architecture components for Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Develop, test, and deploy work on Azure Platform
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practices and standards
  • Experience with:
    • Azure DevOps
    • Visual Studio IDE
    • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
    • REST
    • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
    • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
  • MS Azure:
    • Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
    • Service Bus
    • Function Applications etc.

  • Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
    • Domain-driven design (DDD)
    • Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
    • Factory pattern
    • Repo pattern etc.

  • Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Qualification’s advantage:

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
    • AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
    • AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies

  • AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Soft skills:

  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behavior in a distributed team
  • Ability to work as part of a team, to work interdependently as well as independently
  • SELF STARTER.
  • Strong problem-solving capabilities are required
  • Submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • AWS
  • C#

