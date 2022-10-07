DUR001673 Software Development Engineer – Pietermaritzburg
Purpose of the job:
The Software Development Engineer will be involved in the research and development of new software products for all of the four business units, as well as full software development life cycle from requirement gathering through to support.
Required Qualifications
- Minimum BSc Degree, preferably in Electronic Engineering
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- Minimum 3 years Software Development Engineering experience
- Familiarity with all operating systems and ancillary software in common use
- Familiarity with web development, MVC, client-server development
- Familiarity with mobile application development
- Familiarity with object orientated programming and scripted languages
- Ability to accurately plan projects to meet all specifications and requirements
- Ensuring the quality and reliability of products designed
- Ability to maintain control of the entire project while working on subcomponents
Behavioural Competencies:
- Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization
- An eagerness to embrace change and previously unused technologies
- Ability to work with a diverse team
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Deadline driven
- Strategic thinking
- Goal Orientated
- Able to work under pressure
- Ability to speedily resolve problems arising
- Self-starter – can work unsupervised and manage own time and activities
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Web development
- Mobile application development
- MVC
- Scripted languages
- Ancillary software