Software Development Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

Purpose of the job:

The Software Development Engineer will be involved in the research and development of new software products for all of the four business units, as well as full software development life cycle from requirement gathering through to support.

Required Qualifications

Minimum BSc Degree, preferably in Electronic Engineering

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Minimum 3 years Software Development Engineering experience

Familiarity with all operating systems and ancillary software in common use

Familiarity with web development, MVC, client-server development

Familiarity with mobile application development

Familiarity with object orientated programming and scripted languages

Ability to accurately plan projects to meet all specifications and requirements

Ensuring the quality and reliability of products designed

Ability to maintain control of the entire project while working on subcomponents

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization

An eagerness to embrace change and previously unused technologies

Ability to work with a diverse team

Accuracy and attention to detail

Deadline driven

Strategic thinking

Goal Orientated

Able to work under pressure

Ability to speedily resolve problems arising

Self-starter – can work unsupervised and manage own time and activities

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Web development

Mobile application development

MVC

Scripted languages

Ancillary software

