Systems Analyst (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

YOUR strong technical expertise and problem-solving abilities as a Systems Analyst is sought by a dynamic Software Company with a focus on digital transformation to work on a range of enterprise turnkey solution. Your role will entail participating in business applications analysis, analysing system functionality, confirming system scope while participating in planning projects and sizing new schedule items. The successful incumbent must have demonstrated knowledge of enterprise applications, experience with model driven design and service orientated architecture modelling, have designed IT-led operational solutions and Advanced SQL proficiency.

DUTIES:

Participate in business applications analysis with Business Analysts.

Analyse relevant business processes as documented by Business Analysts.

Analyse system functionality that supports relevant business processes.

Define and confirm system scope.

Organise work sessions to resolve issues.

Document assumptions and requirements decisions.

Participate in detailed planning of project activities and tasks.

Participate in sizing of new schedule items.

Ensure that process and user impact issues are structured, complete, clearly presented.

Setup and configuration of functionality within the framework including process modelling and configuration.

Investigation and resolution of issues logged.

REQUIREMENTS:

Demonstrated knowledge of enterprise applications.

Experience in model driven design and service orientated architecture modelling.

Experience in advanced structured query language (SQL).

Experience in designing IT-led operational solutions utilising a range of computer systems.

Strong communications skills including experience in writing business requirements, user cases and flow charts.

Capable of working autonomously and as part of a team.

Ability to problem-solve and conduct robust testing throughout system deployment.

Good organisational skills and attention to detail.

