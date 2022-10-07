Systems Engineer

Systems Engineer

Take your career to a whole new level

An exciting hybrid opportunity with a leading company in the IT sector.

Minimum Requirements:

Any relevant IT qualification

Minimum 5 to 10 years’ experience as a systems engineer

Must have Solaris and Sparc experience.

Red Hat RHCE certification is highly desirable

Must have Linux/Unix Kernel experience

Must have knowledge of web components such as Apache, Tomcat is essential

Must have working knowledge of Load Balancing devices

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

Linux/Unix

Apache

Tomcat

Learn more/Apply for this position