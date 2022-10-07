Technology Integrator (Expert) / Backend Developer – R_0246, R_0254 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 7, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Technology Integrator (Expert) / Backend Developer

  • Sound knowledge in Java
  • Kafka
  • PostgreSQL/JDBC
  • Degree in IT or relevant experience
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g., Docker
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes
  • At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such
  • Java
  • JavaScrip
  • HTML 5
  • CSS
  • Git
  • Maven or Jenkins
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)
  • Sound experience in developing backend applications
  • Architecture and Interface Design
  • Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation)
  • Implementation of Backend Services

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • HTML5
  • CSS

