Trading System Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Trading System Developer for a 6 months contract.
Job Purpose:
- To effectively implement new and maintain existing trading systems within their investment division and identify opportunities and recommend impactful IT solutions that enable the achievement of business objectives.
Essential Qualifications:
- Appropriate Bachelor’s Degree or BTech
Essential Certifications
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Financial/Exchange Related/Trading Systems Certifications
- Honour’s Degree in an IT/ Engineering/Finance related field.
Minimum experience:
- 2 to 5 years’ experience in Capital Markets environment
Technical Competencies:
- Microsoft Office
- Principles of financial management
- Principles of project management
- Relevant regulatory knowledge
- Relevant software and systems knowledge
- Research methodology
- Decision-making process
- Database Knowledge
- Networking Knowledge
- Financial markets knowledge
- Exposure in Trading Systems Development i.e. Front Arena, Calypso, Murex and related
- Related programming languages i.e. Java, Python, C#, ADFL, C++, SQL and related
Desired Skills:
- trading
- exchange
- Calypso
- Murex
- SQL
- capital markets