Trading System Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Trading System Developer for a 6 months contract.

Job Purpose:

To effectively implement new and maintain existing trading systems within their investment division and identify opportunities and recommend impactful IT solutions that enable the achievement of business objectives.

Essential Qualifications:

Appropriate Bachelor’s Degree or BTech



Essential Certifications

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Financial/Exchange Related/Trading Systems Certifications

Honour’s Degree in an IT/ Engineering/Finance related field.



Minimum experience:

2 to 5 years’ experience in Capital Markets environment

Technical Competencies:

Microsoft Office

Principles of financial management

Principles of project management

Relevant regulatory knowledge

Relevant software and systems knowledge

Research methodology

Decision-making process

Database Knowledge

Networking Knowledge

Financial markets knowledge

Exposure in Trading Systems Development i.e. Front Arena, Calypso, Murex and related

Related programming languages i.e. Java, Python, C#, ADFL, C++, SQL and related

Desired Skills:

trading

exchange

Calypso

Murex

SQL

capital markets

