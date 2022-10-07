Trading System Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Oct 7, 2022

Our client is looking for a Trading System Developer for a 6 months contract.
Job Purpose:

  • To effectively implement new and maintain existing trading systems within their investment division and identify opportunities and recommend impactful IT solutions that enable the achievement of business objectives.

Essential Qualifications:

  • Appropriate Bachelor’s Degree or BTech


Essential Certifications
Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Financial/Exchange Related/Trading Systems Certifications
  • Honour’s Degree in an IT/ Engineering/Finance related field.


Minimum experience:

  • 2 to 5 years’ experience in Capital Markets environment

Technical Competencies:

  • Microsoft Office
  • Principles of financial management
  • Principles of project management
  • Relevant regulatory knowledge
  • Relevant software and systems knowledge
  • Research methodology
  • Decision-making process
  • Database Knowledge
  • Networking Knowledge
  • Financial markets knowledge
  • Exposure in Trading Systems Development i.e. Front Arena, Calypso, Murex and related
  • Related programming languages i.e. Java, Python, C#, ADFL, C++, SQL and related

Desired Skills:

  • trading
  • exchange
  • Calypso
  • Murex
  • SQL
  • capital markets

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.