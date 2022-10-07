UPDATED Software Developer / Cloud Specialist – R1702

Contract Ends December 2025

Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

UPDATED Software Developer / Cloud Specialist

Software Development

At least 6 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java including the necessary solution space eg. version control (Git)

At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end

JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks eg. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Streaming

Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to services in the cloud as well as to BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well)

Public Cloud

Azure or Aws architect experience especially in conjunction BI and Data streaming (AWS architecture / software developer certification advantageous)

Added advantage:

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, XUnit Robot, Jest

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Desired Skills:

CSS

AWS

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position