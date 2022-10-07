UPDATED Software Developer / Cloud Specialist – R1702

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- UPDATED Software Developer / Cloud Specialist
Software Development
At least 6 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java including the necessary solution space eg. version control (Git)
At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end
JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
Proficiency in UI frameworks eg. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
Streaming
Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to services in the cloud as well as to BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well)
Public Cloud
Azure or Aws architect experience especially in conjunction BI and Data streaming (AWS architecture / software developer certification advantageous)
Added advantage:
Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, XUnit Robot, Jest
Experience with Jira and Confluence
Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
Desired Skills:
- CSS
- AWS
- Azure