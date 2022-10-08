Service Desk Agent – Remote – Gauteng Bedfordview

Our Client in the Tech industry is urgently looking for 15 Service Desk Agents (Work from home) with the following language proficiencies:
Service Desk Agent:
- (6 x Mandarin Speaking Agents)
- (1 x German Speaking Agent)
- (4 x American Accent speaking Agents)
- (4 x Italian Speaking Agents)
Required Qualification:
- A+N+ or Higher
- Preferred Qualification: ITIL v3 or ITIL 4
Experience Required:
- 1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment.
- 1-2 Years’ Customer service experience.
- 1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Efficient and effective logging and allocating of incoming calls and assisting
- Engineers/involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
- Ensure all calls are logged within the ITSM tool per the required operational processes.
- Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
- Ensure a high level of customer liaison is always maintained and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
- Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
- Ensure adherence to respective client-specific Operational Manuals.
Salary:
- R20 000 – R30 000 per month
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- ITIL v3
- ITIL 4
- Service Desk
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate