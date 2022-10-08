Service Desk Agent – Remote

Our Client in the Tech industry is urgently looking for 15 Service Desk Agents (Work from home) with the following language proficiencies:

Service Desk Agent:

(6 x Mandarin Speaking Agents)

(1 x German Speaking Agent)

(4 x American Accent speaking Agents)

(4 x Italian Speaking Agents)

Required Qualification:

A+N+ or Higher

Preferred Qualification: ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience Required:

1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment.

1-2 Years’ Customer service experience.

1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Efficient and effective logging and allocating of incoming calls and assisting

Engineers/involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Ensure all calls are logged within the ITSM tool per the required operational processes.

Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Ensure a high level of customer liaison is always maintained and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

Ensure adherence to respective client-specific Operational Manuals.

Salary:

R20 000 – R30 000 per month

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

ITIL v3

ITIL 4

Service Desk

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position