Service Desk Agent – Remote

Oct 8, 2022

Our Client in the Tech industry is urgently looking for 15 Service Desk Agents (Work from home) with the following language proficiencies:

Service Desk Agent:

  • (6 x Mandarin Speaking Agents)
  • (1 x German Speaking Agent)
  • (4 x American Accent speaking Agents)
  • (4 x Italian Speaking Agents)

Required Qualification:

  • A+N+ or Higher
  • Preferred Qualification: ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience Required:

  • 1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment.
  • 1-2 Years’ Customer service experience.
  • 1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Efficient and effective logging and allocating of incoming calls and assisting
  • Engineers/involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
  • Ensure all calls are logged within the ITSM tool per the required operational processes.
  • Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
  • Ensure a high level of customer liaison is always maintained and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
  • Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
  • Ensure adherence to respective client-specific Operational Manuals.

Salary:

  • R20 000 – R30 000 per month

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • N+
  • ITIL v3
  • ITIL 4
  • Service Desk

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

