C# Developer – WFH at Onsight Software – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This is a remote position that can be done from anywhere in South Africa.

We are looking for a C# developer to:

Develop and maintain our mobile app that is built in C# using Xamarin.

Build UI views for the Android and iOS versions of our app.

Develop and maintain our server backend using C# and .NET.

Contribute to system design discussions.

Follow our agile development processes and methodologies.

Document the code where needed.

Learn new technologies (when required) through self-learning.

Be involved in ad-hoc projects that might require other technologies.

Required skills & experience:

If you have a qualification in software development, that’s great but we care more about the skills that you have accumulated thus far.

We would like you to have experience working on a real-world commercially successful project that used C#, REST web services and SQL Server.

You need to know how your way around a SQL database.

You should be extremely competent in using Visual Studio to write and debug code.

iOS and/or Android development skills are an advantage but not necessary.

Azure experience is also an advantage.

We are looking for good communication skills and good interpersonal skills so that you are able to work well independently as well as in a team.

Our culture suits self-starters who are highly motivated, enthusiastic and energetic.

What we offer:

The ability to work from home anywhere in South Africa.

Flexible work hours that you can schedule around your family and your lifestyle.

A small, close-knit team where we all get along really well.

No bureaucracy.

We pay for your Internet costs and provide a high-end dev workstation.

A market-related salary linked to your experience level.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

SQL

Visual Studio

REST

NHibernate

About The Employer:

Onsight is a B2B SaaS company that offers a mobile app that is used by hundreds of companies in more than 30 countries across the globe.

