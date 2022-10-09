C# Developer – WFH at Onsight Software – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This is a remote position that can be done from anywhere in South Africa.

We are looking for a C# developer to:

  • Develop and maintain our mobile app that is built in C# using Xamarin.
  • Build UI views for the Android and iOS versions of our app.
  • Develop and maintain our server backend using C# and .NET.
  • Contribute to system design discussions.
  • Follow our agile development processes and methodologies.
  • Document the code where needed.
  • Learn new technologies (when required) through self-learning.
  • Be involved in ad-hoc projects that might require other technologies.

Required skills & experience:

  • If you have a qualification in software development, that’s great but we care more about the skills that you have accumulated thus far.
  • We would like you to have experience working on a real-world commercially successful project that used C#, REST web services and SQL Server.
  • You need to know how your way around a SQL database.
  • You should be extremely competent in using Visual Studio to write and debug code.
  • iOS and/or Android development skills are an advantage but not necessary.
  • Azure experience is also an advantage.
  • We are looking for good communication skills and good interpersonal skills so that you are able to work well independently as well as in a team.
  • Our culture suits self-starters who are highly motivated, enthusiastic and energetic.

What we offer:

  • The ability to work from home anywhere in South Africa.
  • Flexible work hours that you can schedule around your family and your lifestyle.
  • A small, close-knit team where we all get along really well.
  • No bureaucracy.
  • We pay for your Internet costs and provide a high-end dev workstation.
  • A market-related salary linked to your experience level.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • SQL
  • Visual Studio
  • REST
  • NHibernate

About The Employer:

Onsight is a B2B SaaS company that offers a mobile app that is used by hundreds of companies in more than 30 countries across the globe.

