C# Developer – WFH at Onsight Software

This is a remote position that can be done from anywhere in South Africa.
We are looking for a C# developer to:
- Develop and maintain our mobile app that is built in C# using Xamarin.
- Build UI views for the Android and iOS versions of our app.
- Develop and maintain our server backend using C# and .NET.
- Contribute to system design discussions.
- Follow our agile development processes and methodologies.
- Document the code where needed.
- Learn new technologies (when required) through self-learning.
- Be involved in ad-hoc projects that might require other technologies.
Required skills & experience:
- If you have a qualification in software development, that’s great but we care more about the skills that you have accumulated thus far.
- We would like you to have experience working on a real-world commercially successful project that used C#, REST web services and SQL Server.
- You need to know how your way around a SQL database.
- You should be extremely competent in using Visual Studio to write and debug code.
- iOS and/or Android development skills are an advantage but not necessary.
- Azure experience is also an advantage.
- We are looking for good communication skills and good interpersonal skills so that you are able to work well independently as well as in a team.
- Our culture suits self-starters who are highly motivated, enthusiastic and energetic.
What we offer:
- The ability to work from home anywhere in South Africa.
- Flexible work hours that you can schedule around your family and your lifestyle.
- A small, close-knit team where we all get along really well.
- No bureaucracy.
- We pay for your Internet costs and provide a high-end dev workstation.
- A market-related salary linked to your experience level.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- SQL
- Visual Studio
- REST
- NHibernate
About The Employer:
Onsight is a B2B SaaS company that offers a mobile app that is used by hundreds of companies in more than 30 countries across the globe.