Senior .Net Developer

Senior .Net Software Developer

Would you enjoy developing software in the Medical Aid space? This could be just the right dose of medicine to get your code into ” healthy” shape and for you to grow your skills set.

Senior .Net Software Developer

C#

ASP.net

OOP and SOLID principles

Microservices

Azure Development and DevOps

Microsoft SQL

Git

Jenkins

SOA

Agile methodologies

Brief responsibilities

Design, solution, code, debug, analyse and correct programs

New development, maintenance and support

Analyse the effect of new functions on the existing system

Compile test cases according to SDL methodology and conduct thorough in-house testing per operational procedure

Implement practical solutions

Provide specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialisation

Identify problems and develop and propose solutions to present to appropriate leader or stakeholders

Ensure day to day operational support required to enhance performance

If this is you, do not hesitate to send your latest CV and skills matrix to Gugu Peter at [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact Gugu Peter on [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.Net

OOP

Hybrid working

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension and more

Learn more/Apply for this position