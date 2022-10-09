Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Senior .Net Software Developer
Would you enjoy developing software in the Medical Aid space? This could be just the right dose of medicine to get your code into ” healthy” shape and for you to grow your skills set.
C#
ASP.net
OOP and SOLID principles
Microservices
Azure Development and DevOps
Microsoft SQL
Git
Jenkins
SOA
Agile methodologies
Brief responsibilities
- Design, solution, code, debug, analyse and correct programs
- New development, maintenance and support
- Analyse the effect of new functions on the existing system
- Compile test cases according to SDL methodology and conduct thorough in-house testing per operational procedure
- Implement practical solutions
- Provide specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialisation
- Identify problems and develop and propose solutions to present to appropriate leader or stakeholders
- Ensure day to day operational support required to enhance performance
If this is you, do not hesitate to send your latest CV and skills matrix to Gugu Peter at [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact Gugu Peter on [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
- Hybrid working
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension and more