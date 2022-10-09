Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you bored of reading all the same ” are you looking for a new challenging” headers? Here is a role. In the medical Aid /Insurance space. Senior Full Stack Developers needed for hybrid role in Cape Town. Apply now!
Do you have 5 to 8 years experience in programming, understanding of database design and system analysis with the following tech stack:
C#
ASP.net
OOP and SOLID principles
Microservices
Azure Development and DevOps
Microsoft SQL
Git
Jenkins
SOA
Agile methodologies
If so, please send your latest CV and skills matrix to Gugu Peter at [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact Gugu Peter on [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- AWS
- Devops
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Group life
- Provident and more