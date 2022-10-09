Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you bored of reading all the same ” are you looking for a new challenging” headers? Here is a role. In the medical Aid /Insurance space. Senior Full Stack Developers needed for hybrid role in Cape Town. Apply now!

Do you have 5 to 8 years experience in programming, understanding of database design and system analysis with the following tech stack:

C#

ASP.net

OOP and SOLID principles

Microservices

Azure Development and DevOps

Microsoft SQL

Git

Jenkins

SOA

Agile methodologies

If so, please send your latest CV and skills matrix to Gugu Peter at [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact Gugu Peter on [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

AWS

Devops

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Group life

Provident and more

