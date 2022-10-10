Analyst Developer (.NET) at iLaunch

Delivery of Technical solution design and implementation (.Net & SQL)
Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to Web sites and Web services
Assist with guiding team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time
Assist with SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling
Our client a leading Financial Services Company is currently seeking to employ an Analyst Developer to assist the team with technical solution design and implementation (.NET/C#, SQL, Metastorm)
Minimum Requirements
BSc. Computer Science or similar, relevant IT qualification
5 years’ experience in web development, using C#, ASP.NET Razor, MVC & Angular
Solid experience in UI development using HTML5, CSS, JQuery and other popular JavaScript libraries
Experience using a workflow system like Metastorm will be advantagous
Solid experience in Object Oriented analysis and design, API development
5+ years SQL development experience
About 3 years’ experience in performance tuning