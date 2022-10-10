Analyst (Replenishment)

To operate and maintain system functionality including analysis related to forecasting and replenishment efficiencies and ensuring implementation of relevant supply chain strategies aligned to in-stock KPIs
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management / Logistics or Procurement
- Minimum 5 years of proven experience in replenishment/forecasting/reverse logistics within a retail/supply chain environment
- System working experience in SAP or JDE
Key Responsibilities:
- Maintain master data product file for auto-replenishment
- Stakeholder and customer liaison enduring resolution of operations, merchandise, and supplier queries
- Generate, analyze, and action supplier and vendor reports (deviations, exceptions, errors, service levels, order fill rate, monthly sales analysis)
- Forecasting and replenishment for supply chain optimization (demand, seasonality profiles, and trends)
Skills and Requirements:
- Confident negotiator
- Data-driven decision making
- Business processes
- Project management
- Detail orientated
- Able to handle multiple tasks
- Analytical
- Work independently and in a team environment
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- JDE
- Forecasting
- Replenishment
- Supply Chain
- KPIs
- Master data
- Suppliers
- Vendors
- Fill rate
- Sales analysis
- Quantitative analytics
- Inventory Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Retail
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Retail leader in general merchandise, liquor, home improvement, and wholesale food markets including consumer goods in Africa.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus