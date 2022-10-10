The Role: Our client is searching for a Application Developer to join their team on a hybrid model.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric ?? Grade 12 Essential
- Relevant Diploma / Degree
Preferred Qualification:
- One or more programming and scripting languages such as JavaScript, Jquery, PowerShell, Bash, SQL, MySQL, Elastic Search, PostgreSQL, .NET, VB.NET, XML, IIS, SSIS, Java, Python, PHP, Ruby, Delphi, PERL, C#, C++, REST, JSON etc.
- Relational, graph and/or unstructured data technologies such as SQL Server, Azure SQL, Cosmos, Azure Data Lake, HD Insights, Hadoop, Neo4j etc.
- Strong Knowledge of data structures, algorithms, operating systems, and distributed systems fundamentals.
- Familiar with networking protocols (TCP/IP,HTTP) and standard network architectures
- Strong understanding of databases SQL.
Experience Required:
- Main functional experience: 2-3 years applications developer (specialist)
- Cross-functional experience: Exposure to other IT environments and technologies broadly to understand possible integrations.
- 1-3 years Management and Leadership experience as a team leader
Specific industry experience: Basic level Automotive & IT.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Analyse user requirements and recommend improvements
- Design quality software applications
- Provide close to accurate time estimates
- Collaborate with team members to determine best practices and client requirements for software
- Produce clean and efficient code based on specification
- Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
- Verify and deploy software applications
- Conduct peer code reviews
- Conduct unit testing on new applications
- Support the coaching and training of other team members to ensure all employees are confident in the use of software applications
- Troubleshoot coding problems quickly and efficiently to ensure a productive workplace
- Test, maintain and recommend software improvements to ensure strong functionality and optimization
- Provide comprehensive support to internal and external customers and achieve resolution to outstanding problems or issues
- Employees are responsible and accountable for:
- Compliance with workplace policies and procedures for risk identification, risk assessment and risk control.
- Active participation in activities associated with the management of workplace health and safety
- Identification and reporting of health and safety risks, accidents, incidents, injuries and property damage at the workplace.
- To ensure information/ instruction/ training has been received to enable you to carry out your work.
- To advise company if your circumstances change that may affect your ability to work (i.e. becoming pregnant or suffering an injury)
- Ensure adherence to all Health and Safety procedures
- Adhere to Labour Regulations
- Adhere to Company Policies and Procedures
- Any adhoc duties as required from time to time
- Adhere to company requirements of trust and honesty in the handling of cash, finances and product
Personality and Attributes:
- Knowledge and interest in computer systems and the latest technologies
- The ability to learn new technologies quickly
- An analytical mind
- The ability to communicate complex procedures to other colleagues
- Good communication skills ?? both written and verbal
- Ability to work in a team
- Sound Knowledge and Experience in our customer service environment
- Ability to integrate seamlessly with both clients and internal stakeholders.
- Ability to listen and understand problems and client frustrations and then collaborate with stakeholders to find solutions.