Oct 10, 2022

The Role: Our client is searching for a Application Developer to join their team on a hybrid model.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric ?? Grade 12 Essential
  • Relevant Diploma / Degree

Preferred Qualification:

  • One or more programming and scripting languages such as JavaScript, Jquery, PowerShell, Bash, SQL, MySQL, Elastic Search, PostgreSQL, .NET, VB.NET, XML, IIS, SSIS, Java, Python, PHP, Ruby, Delphi, PERL, C#, C++, REST, JSON etc.
  • Relational, graph and/or unstructured data technologies such as SQL Server, Azure SQL, Cosmos, Azure Data Lake, HD Insights, Hadoop, Neo4j etc.
  • Strong Knowledge of data structures, algorithms, operating systems, and distributed systems fundamentals.
  • Familiar with networking protocols (TCP/IP,HTTP) and standard network architectures
  • Strong understanding of databases SQL.

Experience Required:

  • Main functional experience: 2-3 years applications developer (specialist)
  • Cross-functional experience: Exposure to other IT environments and technologies broadly to understand possible integrations.
  • 1-3 years Management and Leadership experience as a team leader
    Specific industry experience: Basic level Automotive & IT.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Analyse user requirements and recommend improvements
  • Design quality software applications
  • Provide close to accurate time estimates
  • Collaborate with team members to determine best practices and client requirements for software
  • Produce clean and efficient code based on specification
  • Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
  • Verify and deploy software applications
  • Conduct peer code reviews
  • Conduct unit testing on new applications
  • Support the coaching and training of other team members to ensure all employees are confident in the use of software applications
  • Troubleshoot coding problems quickly and efficiently to ensure a productive workplace
  • Test, maintain and recommend software improvements to ensure strong functionality and optimization
  • Provide comprehensive support to internal and external customers and achieve resolution to outstanding problems or issues
  • Employees are responsible and accountable for:
  • Compliance with workplace policies and procedures for risk identification, risk assessment and risk control.
  • Active participation in activities associated with the management of workplace health and safety
  • Identification and reporting of health and safety risks, accidents, incidents, injuries and property damage at the workplace.
  • To ensure information/ instruction/ training has been received to enable you to carry out your work.
  • To advise company if your circumstances change that may affect your ability to work (i.e. becoming pregnant or suffering an injury)
  • Ensure adherence to all Health and Safety procedures
  • Adhere to Labour Regulations
  • Adhere to Company Policies and Procedures
  • Any adhoc duties as required from time to time
  • Adhere to company requirements of trust and honesty in the handling of cash, finances and product

Personality and Attributes:

  • Knowledge and interest in computer systems and the latest technologies
  • The ability to learn new technologies quickly
  • An analytical mind
  • The ability to communicate complex procedures to other colleagues
  • Good communication skills ?? both written and verbal
  • Ability to work in a team
  • Sound Knowledge and Experience in our customer service environment
  • Ability to integrate seamlessly with both clients and internal stakeholders.
  • Ability to listen and understand problems and client frustrations and then collaborate with stakeholders to find solutions.

