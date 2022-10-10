Application Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: Our client is searching for a Application Developer to join their team on a hybrid model.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric ?? Grade 12 Essential

Relevant Diploma / Degree

Preferred Qualification:

One or more programming and scripting languages such as JavaScript, Jquery, PowerShell, Bash, SQL, MySQL, Elastic Search, PostgreSQL, .NET, VB.NET, XML, IIS, SSIS, Java, Python, PHP, Ruby, Delphi, PERL, C#, C++, REST, JSON etc.

Relational, graph and/or unstructured data technologies such as SQL Server, Azure SQL, Cosmos, Azure Data Lake, HD Insights, Hadoop, Neo4j etc.

Strong Knowledge of data structures, algorithms, operating systems, and distributed systems fundamentals.

Familiar with networking protocols (TCP/IP,HTTP) and standard network architectures

Strong understanding of databases SQL.

Experience Required:

Main functional experience: 2-3 years applications developer (specialist)

Cross-functional experience: Exposure to other IT environments and technologies broadly to understand possible integrations.

1-3 years Management and Leadership experience as a team leader

Specific industry experience: Basic level Automotive & IT.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Analyse user requirements and recommend improvements

Design quality software applications

Provide close to accurate time estimates

Collaborate with team members to determine best practices and client requirements for software

Produce clean and efficient code based on specification

Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications

Verify and deploy software applications

Conduct peer code reviews

Conduct unit testing on new applications

Support the coaching and training of other team members to ensure all employees are confident in the use of software applications

Troubleshoot coding problems quickly and efficiently to ensure a productive workplace

Test, maintain and recommend software improvements to ensure strong functionality and optimization

Provide comprehensive support to internal and external customers and achieve resolution to outstanding problems or issues

Employees are responsible and accountable for:

Compliance with workplace policies and procedures for risk identification, risk assessment and risk control.

Active participation in activities associated with the management of workplace health and safety

Identification and reporting of health and safety risks, accidents, incidents, injuries and property damage at the workplace.

To ensure information/ instruction/ training has been received to enable you to carry out your work.

To advise company if your circumstances change that may affect your ability to work (i.e. becoming pregnant or suffering an injury)

Ensure adherence to all Health and Safety procedures

Adhere to Labour Regulations

Adhere to Company Policies and Procedures

Any adhoc duties as required from time to time

Adhere to company requirements of trust and honesty in the handling of cash, finances and product

Personality and Attributes:

Knowledge and interest in computer systems and the latest technologies

The ability to learn new technologies quickly

An analytical mind

The ability to communicate complex procedures to other colleagues

Good communication skills ?? both written and verbal

Ability to work in a team

Sound Knowledge and Experience in our customer service environment

Ability to integrate seamlessly with both clients and internal stakeholders.

Ability to listen and understand problems and client frustrations and then collaborate with stakeholders to find solutions.

