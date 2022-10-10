CISCO Network Engineer

Job Purpose:

The Network Engineer is responsible for maintaining and upgrading the network infrastructure of an office. You will design, install and maintain LANs (Local Area Networks) as well as WANs (Wide Area Networks). The Network Engineer should have a strong understanding of networking technology such as TCP/IP. You should also be familiar with Cisco routers and switches, including cabling specifications.

KPAs:

Troubleshoots networking issues from a technical standpoint by studying equipment and operations

Provides support for network infrastructure and

Collaborates with customers and the IT team to design, develop, implement, upgrade, and support Cisco networking

Interfaces with network architects, analysts, developers, programmers, and technicians to complete job

Interfaces with customers and business users to provide insight into new product offerings and the benefits of these

Escalates situations requiring emergency

Requirements

Cisco Network Engineer certification preferred

Cisco CCNA Routing and Switching certification

Must have strong knowledge of Cisco hardware and software

Must be able to work with people from various backgrounds including senior level management, support personnel, engineers, and

5+ years of network experience

Must have the ability to troubleshoot, identify and resolve hardware and software

Experience with Cisco product knowledge is a plus.

Working knowledge of Cisco ISE/ACI is an advantage

Desired Skills:

CISCO ISE/ACI

CISCO Routing

CISCO Switching

Tcp/Ip

Network Infrastructure

Cabling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

