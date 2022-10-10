CISCO Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job Purpose:
The Network Engineer is responsible for maintaining and upgrading the network infrastructure of an office. You will design, install and maintain LANs (Local Area Networks) as well as WANs (Wide Area Networks). The Network Engineer should have a strong understanding of networking technology such as TCP/IP. You should also be familiar with Cisco routers and switches, including cabling specifications.
KPAs:
- Troubleshoots networking issues from a technical standpoint by studying equipment and operations
- Provides support for network infrastructure and
- Collaborates with customers and the IT team to design, develop, implement, upgrade, and support Cisco networking
- Interfaces with network architects, analysts, developers, programmers, and technicians to complete job
- Interfaces with customers and business users to provide insight into new product offerings and the benefits of these
- Escalates situations requiring emergency
Requirements
- Cisco Network Engineer certification preferred
- Cisco CCNA Routing and Switching certification
- Must have strong knowledge of Cisco hardware and software
- Must be able to work with people from various backgrounds including senior level management, support personnel, engineers, and
- 5+ years of network experience
- Must have the ability to troubleshoot, identify and resolve hardware and software
- Experience with Cisco product knowledge is a plus.
- Working knowledge of Cisco ISE/ACI is an advantage
Desired Skills:
- CISCO ISE/ACI
- CISCO Routing
- CISCO Switching
- Tcp/Ip
- Network Infrastructure
- Cabling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years