Desktop Engineer – Gauteng Ga-Rankuwa

Desktop Engineer in Brits (close to Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve, Hammanskraal, Hartbeespoort)
Do basic level 1 or 2 engineer troubleshooting
Technical Skills with minimum of 3 year’s experience
A+ Certification
Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Application Stack
Experience in hardware support of major brands
Service Now (SNOW) – preferable
Understand firewalls general configuration
Be ablet to troubleshoot basic things on firewall, such as policies, routing, and interface configuration
Need to know how to SSH and Telnet to devices and configure static IP’s if needed.
Position is based in Brits
Desired Skills:
- A+
- MS365
- Firewall
- SSH
- telnet
- Cisco
- Netgear
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate