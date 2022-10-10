Desktop Engineer – Gauteng Ga-Rankuwa

Desktop Engineer in Brits (close to Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve, Hammanskraal, Hartbeespoort)

Do basic level 1 or 2 engineer troubleshooting

Technical Skills with minimum of 3 year’s experience

A+ Certification

Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Application Stack

Experience in hardware support of major brands

Service Now (SNOW) – preferable

Understand firewalls general configuration

Be ablet to troubleshoot basic things on firewall, such as policies, routing, and interface configuration

Need to know how to SSH and Telnet to devices and configure static IP’s if needed.

Position is based in Brits

Desired Skills:

A+

MS365

Firewall

SSH

telnet

Cisco

Netgear

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

