Digital Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 10, 2022

One of our high performing clients in the retail space has an exciting opportunity for a dynamic and seasoned Digital Solutions Architect.

You will be joining an organisation that attracts, develops, and retains talent with the aim to create inclusion through organisational diversity.

As the digital software solutions architect you will be planning, maintaining, and designing digital artefacts, whilst translating business requirements into proposed digital architectural processes across business unit’s processes, and formulating the digitised state architecture.

  • 8 years IT experience
  • Solid development experience is ESSENTIAL
  • At least two years as a digital/solution/software/java architect Understanding of the enterprise architecture to ensure on-going alignment, driving the technical roadmap for key applications and platforms
  • Knowledge of different SDLC Methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • Development Experience
  • SDLC Methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

