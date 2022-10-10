Position: Front End Software Developer
Location: Bryanston, Johannesburg
Company: Global business supplying GPS tracking and Internet of Things asset tracking devices and software to over 100 countries. The business is currently experiencing huge growth and are looking to expand the development team. The Head office is based Australia with operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa. The role offers full time secure employment with good career progression and excellent skills development opportunities and will be based in the Bryanston office is Johannesburg, South Africa.
Qualifications:
- University Graduate (Bachelor of Information Technology or equivalent is mandatory) with commercial development experience
- Technical certifications are highly advantageous
Sills and Experience:
- Web development: HTML5/CSS/JavaScript
- Experienced in a JavaScript MVVM framework (Angular / React / Vue)
- CSS pre-processors (Sass or LESS)
- Accompanying technologies: Bootstrap, jQuery
- Automated UI Testing
- Source Control System
- Strong communications skills (written, verbal and presentation)
- 3 – 5 years experience minimum required
Advantageous:
- UX experience
- Some back-end experience (Either Java or C#, JavaScript back end not Delphi)
- Exposure to MVC; TypeScript; [URL Removed] [URL Removed] or similar
- Experience with Azure DevOps, Git, MS-SQL Server, CI/CD, Cloud Exposure (Microsoft Azure/AWS)
Key Performance Areas:
- Design and construct wire frames
- Planning and estimation of designs
- Implementation of designs
- Maintain applications
- Promote User Experience
Attributes:
- Strong analytical skills
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Performance orientated
- Mentally alert and engaged
- Emotionally intelligent
- Capable of working in a team; articulate and assertive
Should you not hear back from us within 10 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.
#frontendsoftwaredeveloper #frontend #softwaredeveloper
Desired Skills:
- #Front End
- #Software Developer
- #Front End Software Developer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- no benefits