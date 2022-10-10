Integration Analyst Developer (Financial Services)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Position Overview:
A leading top tier financial services concern has an exciting new opportunity available for an experienced Integration Analyst Developer in their Business Solutions and Technology Department.
The main purpose of this position is to work in a team of developers, to design/architect, develop, maintain, and support IT solutions (Integration and related solutions) to meet the business needs within the firm.
To be considered for this position, one must have:
- A Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology (IT) or an equivalent NQF 7 qualification.
- A minimum of 5 to 7 years of job-related experience in Information Technology Development at an Analyst level.
- A minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience in Integration Development of integration technologies such as App Connect Enterprise (ACE), Message Queue (MQ), Data Power, API Connect, Aspera, and IBM Transformation Extender.
- Extensive experience with implementation and optimization of ACE, MQ, Data Power, API Connect, Aspera, and IBM Transformation Extender.
- Experience in design, analysis, re-engineering, and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications.
- Experience in Java related technologies (Struts, JSF, JSP, EJB3, Ajax, and etc.), programming and design of Oracle databases, and interfacing with SWIFT.
- A certification in Integration is preferred.
Desired Skills:
- Integration Analyst Developer
- support IT solutions
- Analyst level
- Integration Development of integration technologies
- App Connect Enterprise
- Message Queue
- Data Power
- IBM Transformation Extender
- development of integration flows
- Java related technologies
- Struts
- JSF
- JSP
- EJB3
- Ajax
- Oracle databases
- SWIFT
- certification in Integration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading top tier financial services concern
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance