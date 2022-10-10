Integration Analyst Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

To lead the delivery of integration innovation, technological advancements, design and optimisation of the enterprise application program interface (API) solutions across the company
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Define integration development and design standards and processes to ensure uniformity in the delivery of integration artefacts.
- Design future integration frameworks and develop integration capabilities to ensure the delivery of technological roadmaps by the Enterprise Integration Centre of Excellence (CoE).
- Drive the implementation of integration frameworks and capabilities.
- Ensure that integration planning and practices are aligned with strategic business goals and Business Solutions and Technology Department’s (BSTD) overall strategic vision.
- Collaborate with application subject matter experts (SMEs) and architects in the development of the CoE’s approach and methodologies.
- Keep abreast of technological advancements in integration through research, make recommendations and ensure the implementation thereof where appropriate.
- Lead the proof of concept (PoC) process and execution of the implementation of associated technologies.
- Provide on-the-job training, mentoring and coaching in respect of innovative ways of working to the CoE.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Information Technology, Engineering or an equivalent qualification;
- 8?10 years’ experience in analysis, integration design, integration development and/or administration of integration technologies such as ACE, MQ, DataPower, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender, Oracle Fusion (SOA);
- Extensive experience in technical architecture, design, analysis, re-engineering and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications;
- Proficiency in Red hat Linux and Unix AIX 7.2, SOAPUI and Postman;
- Proficiency in the following runtime tools: Atlassian Bitbucket, Atlassian Bamboo, Jira and Confluence;
- Skilled in Integration Protocol such as RESTful API, Webservice, MQ and File (MQMFT, FTPS;
- Proficiency in the following data types: Transformation (JSON/SWAGGER, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT, CSV/Excel, Fixed Length, Binary) and No Transformation (Binary); and
- Experience in Java related technologies (Struts, JSF, JSP, EJB3, Ajax, etc.).
The following would be an added advantage:
- An Honours’ degree in Information Technology;
- A certification in Integration;
Desired Skills:
- Resilience skill
- Planning And Organising Skill
- Quality assurance knowledge