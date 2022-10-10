Integration Analyst Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 10, 2022

To lead the delivery of integration innovation, technological advancements, design and optimisation of the enterprise application program interface (API) solutions across the company
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Define integration development and design standards and processes to ensure uniformity in the delivery of integration artefacts.
  • Design future integration frameworks and develop integration capabilities to ensure the delivery of technological roadmaps by the Enterprise Integration Centre of Excellence (CoE).
  • Drive the implementation of integration frameworks and capabilities.
  • Ensure that integration planning and practices are aligned with strategic business goals and Business Solutions and Technology Department’s (BSTD) overall strategic vision.
  • Collaborate with application subject matter experts (SMEs) and architects in the development of the CoE’s approach and methodologies.
  • Keep abreast of technological advancements in integration through research, make recommendations and ensure the implementation thereof where appropriate.
  • Lead the proof of concept (PoC) process and execution of the implementation of associated technologies.
  • Provide on-the-job training, mentoring and coaching in respect of innovative ways of working to the CoE.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • A Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Information Technology, Engineering or an equivalent qualification;
  • 8?10 years’ experience in analysis, integration design, integration development and/or administration of integration technologies such as ACE, MQ, DataPower, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender, Oracle Fusion (SOA);
  • Extensive experience in technical architecture, design, analysis, re-engineering and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications;
  • Proficiency in Red hat Linux and Unix AIX 7.2, SOAPUI and Postman;
  • Proficiency in the following runtime tools: Atlassian Bitbucket, Atlassian Bamboo, Jira and Confluence;

  • Skilled in Integration Protocol such as RESTful API, Webservice, MQ and File (MQMFT, FTPS;
  • Proficiency in the following data types: Transformation (JSON/SWAGGER, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT, CSV/Excel, Fixed Length, Binary) and No Transformation (Binary); and
  • Experience in Java related technologies (Struts, JSF, JSP, EJB3, Ajax, etc.).

The following would be an added advantage:

  • An Honours’ degree in Information Technology;
  • A certification in Integration;

Desired Skills:

  • Resilience skill
  • Planning And Organising Skill
  • Quality assurance knowledge

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.