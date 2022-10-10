Integration Analyst Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

To lead the delivery of integration innovation, technological advancements, design and optimisation of the enterprise application program interface (API) solutions across the company

JOB DESCRIPTION

Define integration development and design standards and processes to ensure uniformity in the delivery of integration artefacts.

Design future integration frameworks and develop integration capabilities to ensure the delivery of technological roadmaps by the Enterprise Integration Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Drive the implementation of integration frameworks and capabilities.

Ensure that integration planning and practices are aligned with strategic business goals and Business Solutions and Technology Department’s (BSTD) overall strategic vision.

Collaborate with application subject matter experts (SMEs) and architects in the development of the CoE’s approach and methodologies.

Keep abreast of technological advancements in integration through research, make recommendations and ensure the implementation thereof where appropriate.

Lead the proof of concept (PoC) process and execution of the implementation of associated technologies.

Provide on-the-job training, mentoring and coaching in respect of innovative ways of working to the CoE.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Information Technology, Engineering or an equivalent qualification;

8?10 years’ experience in analysis, integration design, integration development and/or administration of integration technologies such as ACE, MQ, DataPower, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender, Oracle Fusion (SOA);

Extensive experience in technical architecture, design, analysis, re-engineering and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications;

Proficiency in Red hat Linux and Unix AIX 7.2, SOAPUI and Postman;

Proficiency in the following runtime tools: Atlassian Bitbucket, Atlassian Bamboo, Jira and Confluence;

Skilled in Integration Protocol such as RESTful API, Webservice, MQ and File (MQMFT, FTPS;

Proficiency in the following data types: Transformation (JSON/SWAGGER, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT, CSV/Excel, Fixed Length, Binary) and No Transformation (Binary); and

Experience in Java related technologies (Struts, JSF, JSP, EJB3, Ajax, etc.).

The following would be an added advantage:

An Honours’ degree in Information Technology;

A certification in Integration;

Desired Skills:

Resilience skill

Planning And Organising Skill

Quality assurance knowledge

