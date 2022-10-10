Intermediate Software Developer at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Oct 10, 2022

Requirements:

Skills and experience required:

  • At least 3+ years .NET development experience
  • Solid C# development experience
  • Experience using C# 4+
  • ASP.NET coding experience
  • Good MS SQL design and programming experience
  • HTML, Javascript and CSS
  • Angular Typescript

Experience advantageous but not required:

  • Domain driven design
  • MVC
  • Other languages
  • SSRS
  • WebAPI / Rest services
  • Architecture experience

Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:

  • Insurance
  • Accounting
  • Financial

