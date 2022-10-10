Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Germiston

Data Analyst

Advanced Excel

MS SQL

Experience within an engineering / manufacturing environment preferred

Main purpose of the role:

Generate reports and organise data related to the company operations based on requirements raised by the Business Analyst and company management.

To ensure that the data presented is accurate and of high quality.

To present the data in a manner that will create visibility in the company and its processes.

Responsibilities:

Use software tools to automate the process of extracting data from company data warehouses.

Extracted data must be reviewed, cleaned up (fixing errors), highlight system and process issues to the Business Analyst.

Asses data and set up tools/reports that will allow them to review issues in the systems and processes.

Assist with generating automated reports for different departments to increase efficiency.

Work with department leads in the company to identify labour intensive tasks and finding solutions to their problems.

Assist with Kissflow (Cloud Based Process Automation) system admin with the coding of workflows that are ready to be implanted.

Assist with coding changes that has to be applied to existing workflows in Kissflow.

Desired Skills:

data analysis

SQL

MS Excel

data extraction

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

