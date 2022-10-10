Loadshedding and the insurance risk from faulty alarms

As South Africa continues to experience frequent bouts of load shedding, security systems can be severely compromised due to lead acid batteries which is an old-technology still used in security systems.

The question arises whether the home, office, factory or premises is covered by insurance in the case of the alarm being activated and while away loadshedding strikes and the backup battery fails.

Michael Rogers, MD of rechargeable battery manufacturer Uniross, says this will depend on the insurer and whether an ‘alarm warranty’ is specified in the insurance policy.

“Generally, if the insurance policy requires an alarm together with an armed response service, then the alarm must be set every time the householder leaves the home. If the alarm isn’t set, even by accident, the insurance company may not be obliged to provide cover for theft or burglary.

“It is therefore prudent to use a battery that is better suited to security systems and the challenges that loadshedding brings,” says Rogers. “New technology lithium batteries are better than lead batteries in most respects – in particular because they can run completely flat (100% depth of discharge) without causing damage to the battery, making lithium ideally suited to all security systems and with ongoing loadshedding.

“In addition, lithium batteries can be used up to 2 000 times as opposed to 250-300 times with a lead battery.

“The type of battery used in a security alarm can therefore create or alleviate the problem,” says Rogers. “Most alarm systems use lead acid batteries for backup power, but lead is an old technology and not suited to frequent power outages typical with loadshedding.

“A 12v lead battery can be easily replaced by a new 12v lithium battery to avoid these risks. Using lithium will help to ensure that the alarm system is powered at all times, irrespective of the frequency of power outages.”

He explains that lead batteries were designed for infrequent use and for short periods. “If a lead battery is repeatedly run flat, it will result in premature failure. Generally, lead batteries are not capable of being discharged below 50%, and if they are, it causes damage to the battery.

“When this same battery is powering an alarm or other security device, it is not possible to know how deeply it has been discharged. In this instance security must take preference. The level of discharge of the battery should not be a factor in determining whether the security system is functioning or not,” he adds.

“When the lead battery is depleted with each bout of loadshedding, soon it will only last a few minutes, let alone a few hours needed to get through loadshedding. A relatively new lead battery that has become non-functional and not supporting the security systems could be an expensive oversight if the insurance provider declines an insurance claim,'” Rogers concludes.