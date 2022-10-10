Mohammad Abulhouf to head Nutanix EMEA emerging markets

Nutanix has announced the appointment of Mohammad Abulhouf to senior director and GM: emerging markets.

Based in Saudi, Abulhouf will focus on developing the company’s regional client base and driving hypergrowth for Nutanix, in light of the wave of digital transformation taking place across the region.

Sammy Zoghlami, senior vice-president: EMEA at Nutanix, says: “Emerging markets is a strategic growth region for our company. The ongoing pandemic has created several challenges for organisations that have been forced to transform and modernise their operations and infrastructure in order to stay relevant and competitive.

“Nutanix technology addresses these challenges by helping enable a remote workforce, accelerate the pace of digitalisation programs, reinforce security posture against cyberattacks and provide enterprises with a platform for innovation. Our value proposition has been resonating very strongly, as evidenced by the strong uptake of our technology by regional enterprises.

“Appointing Abulhouf to lead our Emerging Markets organisation is a very natural evolution for him and for Nutanix teams in the region. His track record is significant in terms of business development as well as people development. His leadership philosophy fits perfectly with our vision that we should focus our energy on solving problems for our customers in a multicloud world, not on selling products. Last but not least, his ability to build and develop key partnerships and bring strong solutions to market is key,” he continues.

“I am truly honoured to lead Nutanix’s regional team in the emerging markets, at an exciting time when most enterprises have digital transformation initiatives underway,” Abulhouf says. “According to the 2022 Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) report, multicloud is currently the most commonly used deployment model and the report predicts that adoption will jump to 64% in the next three years.

“However, complexity issues of interoperability, security, cost, and data integration remains a major challenge for enterprises. That’s where Nutanix’s value proposition lies. Our platform blurs the line between public, private, and edge clouds to deliver one, invisible multi-cloud experience. From application automation and mobility to cloud governance and native disaster recovery, we give enterprises the foundational IT environment to thrive in a multi-cloud world.

“I’m looking forward to progressing the great work that’s already happening and excited to advance Nutanix’s business across the region.”