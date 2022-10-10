Project Manager (Construction) (Angola) – Remote Remote

This is an exciting and varied role for an experienced Construction professional to join the senior management team and take responsibility for construction project management matters for a leading a real estate development and management company focused on the Angolan Property market.

Requirements:



Good communication skills in English and Portuguese (not negotiable)

Must have construction experience

Must have Previous Project Management exp (5-10 years), delivering successful projects

BSc Construction Management (or similar)

PMP or equivalent certification will be an advantage

Professional Registration preferable (not essential)

Familiarity with construction/ project management software

Preferably experienced in multiple sectors (real-estate, retail, office and warehousing)

Working knowledge of FIDIC suites of contracts

Must be willing to travel throughout Angola.

Duties:



Successfully execute projects by developing a project implementation plan (PIP) based on the scope of work and companies requirements within a preset and agreed upon time frame.

There is a responsibility for the overall project planning, cost control and scheduling, project accounting, resource allocation, safety and risk management

To ensure that companies objectives are met and that projects are delivered to time and cost targets and the appropriate quality standards

Working with Head of Real Estate to define project goals and to establish the overall success criteria for projects, including time, cost, technical and performance parameters

Ensure the alignment of projects with the companies’ overall business goals

Ensure that quality, safety, health and environment issues are properly managed

Establishing effective project governance, including establishing procedures and accordance with quality guidelines, processes and systems to be utilized throughout projects

Develop project execution plans

Identifying and implementing tools and systems to proactively maintain project governance in accordance with an agreed project execution plan

Project planning, including producing the detailed project plan

Developing the project organization charts and establishing lines of accountability and reporting to Head of Real Estate

Advising on project resourcing requirements and the procurement of resources

Co-ordinating, controlling and directing the activities of all staff and project team members to ensure the project success criteria are met

Monitoring and applying performance management techniques

Managing the change control process, including the implementation of change control procedures

Monitoring and advising upon project finances

Managing the flow of project information between the team and the client, through regular meetings and written communications

Ensuring the project teams comply with these agreed systems and procedures

Preparing formal project progress and other reports in order to provide timely and accurate project information and status updates to all stakeholders

Taking a leading role in interfacing with tenants and other team members, at all project stages

Taking a role in business development and tenant engagement with the aim to establish tenant relationships and enter into formal service agreements with these clients

Ensure that monthly project risk review sessions are held and that the project risk register is kept up to date

Carry out other ad hoc tasks as required or as appropriate for the needs of the entity.

Desired Skills:

property manager

project manager

project management

Learn more/Apply for this position