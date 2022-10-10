SAP ABAP Developer – R0366 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- SAP ABAP Developer
Specific Technical Skills
- Project Systems
- SAP FI/CO
- General Ledger
- Asset Accounting
- Accounts Payable
- Accounts Receivable
- Banking
- Purchasing
- Sales and Distribution
- Workflow in FI, MM and SD
- Interfaces via SAP Partner System, IDocs as well as Web Services
Additional Requirements
- Ownership mentality, willingness to take over responsibility and drive topics
- Willingness deal with (talk to) our global customers (due to the global exposure language barriers might exist)
- Open and pro-active communication across teams
- Ability to understand complex work environments
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- AWS
- Web services