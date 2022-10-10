SAP ABAP Developer – R0366 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 10, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • SAP ABAP Developer

Specific Technical Skills

  • Project Systems
  • SAP FI/CO
    • General Ledger
    • Asset Accounting
    • Accounts Payable
    • Accounts Receivable
    • Banking

  • Purchasing

  • Sales and Distribution

  • Workflow in FI, MM and SD

  • Interfaces via SAP Partner System, IDocs as well as Web Services

Additional Requirements

  • Ownership mentality, willingness to take over responsibility and drive topics
  • Willingness deal with (talk to) our global customers (due to the global exposure language barriers might exist)
  • Open and pro-active communication across teams
  • Ability to understand complex work environments

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • AWS
  • Web services

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.