Senior Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, develop, maintain and support projects using a variety of Big Data technologies as the next Senior Java Developer sought to join the AI/Machine Learning team of a dynamic Software Company with a focus on digital transformation. The role will entail designing and documenting architectures/applications/dataflows, conducting code reviews and assisting with data investigations. You must possess a BSc in Computer Science/Engineering, have 4-5 years work experience in a similar role including building massively scalable systems and have strong proficiency in Java, Linux, HTML, MSSQL, MySQL & RESTful service development.

DUTIES:

Design, develop, maintain and support projects using a variety of Big Data technologies –

Ascertain requirements by interfacing with internal clients.

Identify and research alternative technologies that potentially address the requirements.

Design and document architectures/applications/dataflows.

Apply best practices for scalable systems.

Develop various components (apps/scripts/sites/recommendation engines).

Conduct code reviews on completion of these components.

Design tests for your code.

Support the production environment.

Assist with data investigation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc Computer Science / Engineering is mandatory. Honours, Master’s or Doctoral Degree preferred, but not mandatory.

Experience/Skills –

4 – 5 Years’ relevant experience in a comparable environment.

Strong core Java skills.

HTML, Javascript, Linux Shell Scripting.

MSSQL, MySQL.

RESTful service development.

Knowledge and experience building massively scalable systems.

Advantageous –

Python, Scala, C/C++.

AmazonS3, Minio, Postgres, Hive, Cassandra.

TensorFlow, Docker, Kubernetes, MLAI experience, Event-driven systems and streaming frameworks, Cloud experience (AWS/Azure/Oracle).

Knowledge and experience working with high volumes of data.

Knowledge of SCRUM and Agile methodologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Scientific, data-minded, detail oriented with a good blend of practical reality.

Proficient in problem solving, algorithmic analysis, deeply technical.

Proven record of delivery and execution.

Quick learner.

Optimistic outlook.

A drive for excellence.

Ability to hit the ground running.

Able to work independently if necessary.

Team player.

Deliverables driven.

Calm demeanour during stressful situations.

Great communicator.

Very strong analytical, communication and negotiation skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Java

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position