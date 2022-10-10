Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job Purpose:

The Senior Network Engineer is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through preemptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices, and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions.

The Senior Engineer is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions.

KPAs:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools, and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients

Conduct monthly review of incidents and service requests, analyze, and recommend improvement in quality

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work

Troubleshooting and resolution of complex network issues including Fault management

Consult and advise customers regarding network related requirements

Design networking and related technology solutions to meet customer requirements

Prep, configure and install network and related/integrated solutions

Documentation and reporting where required – As Built, Design, standard builds, Fault description, Resolution and Root Cause Analysis, Surveys and Assessments, Reports as needed

Mentoring of colleagues and peers both in the Networking arena and others

Standby and after-hours escalation point for support issues

Focus on service availability and IPSLA requirements

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plans activities and projects well in advance, and considers possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurized environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

Understanding of TCP/IP and networking protocols

OSPF, EIGRP, QoS and Multicast configuration and troubleshooting understanding BGP

Layer 2 networking, including STP, VLANs and port channel/Ether channel technology,

Layer 3 networking, including dynamic routing protocols (like the ones mentioned above) and HSRP/VRRP/GLBP/SVI,

CCNP with solid SD WAN experience

Cisco SD-WAN Viptela knowledge with OMP routing protocols

Experience with various tools such as Protocol Analyzer, IPAM, RADIUS,

VxLAN knowledge would be advantage

Network Packet captures and analysis (Wireshark)

Development/Automation/Scripting knowledge (Python)

Be a finisher and get the job done

Manage his/her own workload

Desired Skills:

Tcp/Ip

VxLAN

WAN

Python

OSPF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

