Senior Predictive Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Title: Senior Predictive Analyst
Department/Group: Commercial
Location: Johannesburg – South Africa
Travel Required: Yes
Reporting to: Head of Analytics
Position Type: Full Time
Introduction
We a fast-growing pioneering Fintech Company in South Africa.
The Senior Predictive Analyst will support the Commercial pillar of the company and the other pillars on an ad-hoc basis.
The position is both in- and outward facing and reports directly to the Head of Analytics. Frequent interaction and stakeholders relationship management with client might be required. Continuous interaction the Business Intelligence, the commercial, marketing and technical teams.
Job Description
-
Develop detailed financial and/or risk models to compile business cases to aid in making risk based decisions to enhance current products or to initiate new initiatives.
-
Perform competitor/ industry research leveraging both public and non-public sources
- Clearly identify patterns, trends or opportunites through Big Data analytics
- Conduct industry related studies which will be used for thought leadership efforts
- Work on ad hoc and special projects requested by senior management and/or clients
- Develop and maintain automations for continuous reports accros multiple different markets
- Understand macro economic factor influencing performance
- Provide input into sales strategies when required with insights
- Gather and document requirements from all relative stakeholders and ensure delivery within the specified timelines
- Working closely with the development and testing team as well as the stakeholders to provide clarity on requirements and assisting with prioritisation
- Assist to draw up annual budgets for the markets that is assigned
- Enhance and influence strategic business decisiongs thought analytical insights
- Establish strong relationships with stakeholders across the business
Qualification and other requirements
- Minimum Qualification: Relevant undergraduate degree
- Preferred Qualification: Postgraduate Degree required in Mathematics, Statistics, Quantitative Risk Management, Data Science or similar
- Experience: Minimum 6 – 10 years of industry experience
- Deep understanding of Data analytics and reporting
- Track record of model development utilising Machine Learning algorithms
- Automations using various software
- Familiar with the end-to-end credit life cycle.
- Ability to work with structured and unstructured data
- Advanced knowledge of R, SQL and Excel
- Python experience is advantegous
Preferred Skills
- Ability to work independently under little to no supervision
- Detail orientated and highly analytical individual
- Self driven person with a natural curiosity and desire for growth through learning
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Innovative problem solver who can come up with creative solutions
- Time management skills and the ability to work on multiple projects
- Adaptable personality that can work with diverse group of people
- Excellent customer/client relationship building ability
- Being a data “story teller”
- Telecomunication experience would be beneficial
- Able to explain complex components in a easy and understandable way
Desired Skills:
