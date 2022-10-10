Senior Predictive Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Title: Senior Predictive Analyst

Department/Group: Commercial

Location: Johannesburg – South Africa

Travel Required: Yes

Reporting to: Head of Analytics

Position Type: Full Time

Introduction

We a fast-growing pioneering Fintech Company in South Africa.

The Senior Predictive Analyst will support the Commercial pillar of the company and the other pillars on an ad-hoc basis.

The position is both in- and outward facing and reports directly to the Head of Analytics. Frequent interaction and stakeholders relationship management with client might be required. Continuous interaction the Business Intelligence, the commercial, marketing and technical teams.

Job Description

Develop detailed financial and/or risk models to compile business cases to aid in making risk based decisions to enhance current products or to initiate new initiatives.

Perform competitor/ industry research leveraging both public and non-public sources

Clearly identify patterns, trends or opportunites through Big Data analytics

Conduct industry related studies which will be used for thought leadership efforts

Work on ad hoc and special projects requested by senior management and/or clients

Develop and maintain automations for continuous reports accros multiple different markets

Understand macro economic factor influencing performance

Provide input into sales strategies when required with insights

Gather and document requirements from all relative stakeholders and ensure delivery within the specified timelines

Working closely with the development and testing team as well as the stakeholders to provide clarity on requirements and assisting with prioritisation

Assist to draw up annual budgets for the markets that is assigned

Enhance and influence strategic business decisiongs thought analytical insights

Establish strong relationships with stakeholders across the business

Qualification and other requirements

Minimum Qualification: Relevant undergraduate degree

Preferred Qualification: Postgraduate Degree required in Mathematics, Statistics, Quantitative Risk Management, Data Science or similar

Experience: Minimum 6 – 10 years of industry experience

Deep understanding of Data analytics and reporting

Track record of model development utilising Machine Learning algorithms

Automations using various software

Familiar with the end-to-end credit life cycle.

Ability to work with structured and unstructured data

Advanced knowledge of R, SQL and Excel

Python experience is advantegous

Preferred Skills

Ability to work independently under little to no supervision

Detail orientated and highly analytical individual

Self driven person with a natural curiosity and desire for growth through learning

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Innovative problem solver who can come up with creative solutions

Time management skills and the ability to work on multiple projects

Adaptable personality that can work with diverse group of people

Excellent customer/client relationship building ability

Being a data “story teller”

Telecomunication experience would be beneficial

Able to explain complex components in a easy and understandable way

Desired Skills:

Learn more/Apply for this position