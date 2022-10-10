A well-established company is recruiting for a
SENIOR SPECIALIST: DEVELOPER JAVA
CAPE TOWN
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to develop and maintain system software applications based on business system requirements and queries in order to improve and enhance system functionality for the business
What you will need?
- 3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science
- Java Certification desirable
- 5 – 8 years’ experience in programming, understanding of database design and system analysis
Please send your cv and supporting
