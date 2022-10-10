Senior Specialist Systems Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

A well-established company is recruiting for a

SENIOR SPECIALIST: SYSTEMS ANALYST

CAPE TOWN

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to liaise and coordinate activities between the customer and IT professionals to ensure system problems, enhancements and developments are resolved for the business in accordance with all relevant policies

What you will need?

3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science

8 years’ relevant system analysis experience, need to be familiar with multiple varieties of programming languages, operating systems and computer hardware platforms

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

systems analysis

solid

pl/sql

Learn more/Apply for this position